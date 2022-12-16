Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council briefs Swedish officials on closure of Lachin Corridor

On a working visit to the Kingdom of Sweden, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Tobias Billström and the Chairman of the Riksdag Foreign Relations Committee Aron Emilson and members of the committee.



Armen Grigoryan briefed the interlocutors on the closure of the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia, by Azerbaijan and the resulting humanitarian crisis. In this context, Secretary Grigoryan emphasized the importance of an adequate response from the international community.



Foreign Minister Tobias Billström emphasized Sweden’s readiness to support stability in the region and help overcome conflicts both within the framework of the OSCE and the European Union.