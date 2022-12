A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Azerbaijan at 23:04 local time, the Crisis Management Center of Artsakh’s Ministry of Emergency reports.

The earthquake was registered 27 km southeast of the city of Imishli (131 km east of Stepanakert, Artsakh).

The intensity of the quake reached 5 at the epicenter. The tremor was felt in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert.