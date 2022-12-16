Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately, USAID’s Samantha Power says

The Lachin Corridor must be re-opened immediately, USAID Administrator Samantah Power said in a Twitter post.

She said “the closure has the potential to cause a significant humanitarian crisis.”

“This corridor is an essential route for the flow of much needed food and medical supplies that must be allowed to flow freely,” Power tweeted.

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and thus the outer world has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan has also cut gas supply to Artsakh.