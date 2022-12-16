Gas supply to Artsakh resumed

The gas supply from Armenia to the Republic of Artsakh resumed this morning three days after being cut by Azerbaijan, Artsakh’s InfoCenter report.s



“Artsakhgas” informs that at the moment appropriate preparatory works are being carried out with Armenian partners in order to ensure gas supply. The gas is expected to reach customers in Stepanakert and in the regions later today.



“Artsakhgas” urges gas consumers to be careful and observe safety rules.