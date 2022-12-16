Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread misinformation, Press Secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan says.
The Armenian has refuted the reports claiming that between 12:00 and13:50 units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern and northeastern directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread misinformation, Press Secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan says.