Armenia denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

December 16, 2022, 17:49
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread misinformation, Press Secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Aram Torosyan says.

The Armenian has refuted the reports claiming that between 12:00 and13:50 units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern and northeastern directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact.

