Tim Loughton MP raises the issue of Artsakh blockade at UK House of Commons

In the south-east corner of Europe, Azerbaijan is again waging a human rights abuse against the people of Armenia, MP Tim Loughton said during a Q&A with James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“It has cut off the Lachin corridor, cutting off the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia, on top of the continued detention of prisoners of war, their torture, and lobbing shells into Armenian sovereign territory,” the lawmaker said.

He asked the Foreign secretary to summon the Azerbaijani Ambassador over the issue. “Will the Foreign Secretary haul in the Azerbaijan Ambassador, read him the riot act and take a delegation of the all-party group on Armenia—I declare an interest as its chair—to put a stop to this continued attempt at genocide and ethnic cleansing?” Mr. Loughton asked.

James Cleverly said he spoke with the Azerbaijan Ambassador on a range of issues, and I reiterated a point he had always called for: “de-escalation in that area.”