The Netherlands calls on Azerbaijan to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin corridor

The Netherlands calls on Azerbaijan to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin corridor.

“The Netherlands is closely following the situation in the Lachin corridor. We call on Azerbaijan to ensure freedom and security of movement, and encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to restart peace negotiations as soon as possible,” the Dutch Ministry said in a Twitter post.

The Netherlands is closely following the situation in the #Lachin corridor. We call on Azerbaijan to ensure freedom and security of movement, and encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to restart peace negotiations as soon as possible. https://t.co/jUIphIjscf — Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇳🇱 (@DutchMFA) December 15, 2022

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and thus the outer world has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan has also cut gas supply to Artsakh.