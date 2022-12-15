Protesters in Yerevan draw the attention of international community to the blockade of Artsakh

The incumbent and former Human Rights Defenders of the Republics of Artsakh were joined by youth to stage acts of protests in Yerevan to draw the attention of the international community to the closure of the only road linking the Republkic to the world.

Artak Beglaryan, adviser to the Minister of State of Artsakh, jointed the protesters after spending the night in front of the UN Office. He says that through acts of civil disobedience, it’s necessary to demand targeted statements and actions from the international community to lift the blockade of Artsakh.



“The UN bodies should address this situation, find short-term solutions for the existing humanitarian crisis and provide long-term guarantees for the security and rights of the people of Artsakh and full settlement of the conflict,” Artak Beglaryan said.

Speaking outside the US Embassy in Yerevan, Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said for four days now Azerbaijan has been keeping Artsakh’s lifeline blocked, the gas supply is still suspended. He called this step of Azerbaijan a criminal act and stated that for two years they have been applying to the international community, including the United States, saying that Azerbaijan is conducting a policy of ethnic cleansing in Artsakh.

Stepanyan said that as a result of blocking of the road, he is incapable of fulfilling his mandate as he can’t return to Artsakh. “This must be condemned and receive a clear reaction by the international community, and the impunity of Azerbaijan must not continue, the criminal must eventually be sanctioned,” he said.

The protesters rallied in front of the UN Office in Armenia, the Embassies of the United States, Russia, China, UK and France, as well as the Office of the EU Delegation to Armenia.