Nothing but humanitarian crisis: Armenian PM slams Azerbaijan for failure to meet commitments

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh can be called nothing but a humanitarian crisis, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Government sitting today.

In recent days, the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh has become extremely acute. Azerbaijan first blocked the Lachin Corridor, then closed the pipeline supplying has to Artsakh. As a result of these provocative actions, the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh were deprived of the right to free movement, thousands of people, including children, were left on the roads in the cold winter conditions, many families were involuntarily divided, finding themselves on different sides of the blockade.

Citizens with serious health problems are deprived of medicines and health services, the supply of food nd other essential goods has been disrupted. 120,000 people are held hostage in the siege. Gas-heated schools and kindergartens were forced to stop working, as a result of which around 22,000 children were deprived of their right to education.

According to the Prime Minister, this crisis arose as a result of Azerbaijan’s failure to fulfill its international obligations.