MEP Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan to fulfil its obligations under November 9 statement

Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus Marina Kaljurand has expressed grave concern over the actions of the Azerbaijani state authorities and purported environmental protesters in the Lachin Corridor on 3 December and again since 12 December, resulting in the blocking of the road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, which is a vital supply line for the Armenian population of the region.

“Moreover, the reported disruption of gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh via the pipeline passing through Azerbaijani-controlled territory is of utmost concern, adding to the risk of serious humanitarian consequences,” the MEP said in a statement.

She recalled that safe movement through the Lachin Corridor is guaranteed under the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020 and urged the government of Azerbaijan to fulfil its obligations under this statement and call for utmost restraint in terms of both actions and rhetoric.

“Once again, I underline the need for a comprehensive peace agreement, which needs to provide firm guarantees for the rights and security of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh. I call for the urgent resumption of negotiations at the highest level, with the facilitation of the E, and de-escalation of the situation,” Kaljurand said.