Greece calls on Azerbaijani authorities to unblock Lachin corridor

Greece calls on Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement and transport, in both directions along the Lachin corridor without any preconditions in compliance with the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

“Local population should be spared from hardships and distress,” the Ministry added.

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and thus the outer world has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan has also cut gas supply to Artsakh.