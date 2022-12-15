Freedom House: Azerbaijan must cease its blockage of Lachin Corridor

The Freedom House has called on the international community to reiterate its support for negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan without coercion.

“Azerbaijan must cease its blockage of the Lachin corridor— the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the outside world,” the Freedom House said in a tweet.

“We are disturbed by reports that Azerbaijan has also cut off the gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh once again. We call on the Azerbaijani government to restore unhindered gas supplies to the people of the region,” it added.

Finally, the Freedom House urges the OSCE Minsk Group countries and the sides of the Nov. 9, 2020 trilateral statement to take the necessary steps to ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including their freedom of movement.

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and thus the outer world has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan has also cut gas supply to Artsakh.