Baroness Cox sends urgent letter to Secretary of State regarding Artsakh

Member of the House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox has sent an urgent letter to UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs regarding Nagorno Karabakh.

The letter from Baroness Caroline Cox and Dr John Eibner, International President of Christian Solidarity International (CSI), urges the UK Government to use its favor with Azerbaijan immediately to cease its policies of inflicting this intense suffering on the Armenians living in Nagorno Karabakh.

They encourage supporters and followers to write to their MPs, urging the UK Government to take action.