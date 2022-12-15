Armenian, Indian FMs discuss regional security issues

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York on a working visit, had a meeting with Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The interlocutors discussed issues on further deepening the cooperation between Armenia and India and commended the development dynamics of Armenian-Indian relations. In this regard, the role of official mutual visits at the high level was highlighted.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia congratulated his Indian counterpart on the successful presidency in the UN Security Council. The parties discussed issues related to cooperation and reciprocal support on international platforms.

In the course of the meeting, regional security issues were discussed. Minister Mirzoyan presented to his counterpart the situation following Azerbaijan’s blockage of the Lachin Corridor – the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, and the disruption of gas supply to Artsakh by Azerbaijan since December 12. Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan’s continuous policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

On the same day, the Foreign Minister of Armenia participated in the official ceremony of unveiling the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN headquarters.