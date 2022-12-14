Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council briefs Finnish officials on humanitarian situation caused by closure of Lachin corridor

On a working visit to Finland, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan met with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Vice-President of the Parliament Juho Eerola and the head of the Finland-Armenia inter-parliamentary friendship group Vilhelm Junnila.

Armen Grigoryan briefed the interlocutors on Azerbaijan’s blocking of movement through the Lachin Corridor, as well as the cutoff of gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh, and the ensuing food and humanitarian crisis. Secretary Grigoryan called on the Finnish official to come up with appropriate evaluations of Azerbaijan’s actions.

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto expressed his country’s readiness to help overcome the conflict in the region, including within the framework of the OSCE.

The participants also referred to the development of Armenian-Finnish relations.