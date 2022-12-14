International community should react aptly to prevent humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh – State Minister

The international community must react accordingly to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in a Twitter post.

After keeping the Lachin Corridor closed for more than a day, Azerbaijan has cut the gas supply. More than 120,000 Artsakh Armenians, including 30,000 children, are threatened and left without heating. Artsakh can face a humanitarian catastrophe. The international community should react accordingly to avoid it,” Vardanyan tweeted.

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan has also cut gas supply to Artsakh.

The European Union and the US have urged the Azerbaijani government to end the blockade.