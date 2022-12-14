Foreign diplomats briefed on humanitarian situation caused by blockade of Artsakh

Armenian Deputy Foreign Ministers Mnatsakan Safaryan and Vahe Gevorgyan held a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia and representatives of international structures.

During the meeting, foreign diplomats were briefed on the humanitarian situation caused by the closing of Lachin Corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia, by Azerbaijan.

Mnatsakan Safaryan noted that Azerbaijan’s actions of recent days, constant violations of the ceasefire regime, disruption of gas supply to Artsakh clearly show that the closure of the Lachin Corridor was planned in advance by the authorities of Azerbaijan and is aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis in the Republic.

It was emphasized that the actions of the Azerbaijani side are a gross violation of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020. In this context, the need for a targeted response to Azerbaijani actions by the international community was emphasized as a means of preventing a humanitarian disaster in Nagorno-Karabakh and ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians.

Mnatsakan Safaryan also emphasized the need to withdraw the armed forces of Azerbaijan from the sovereign territory of Armenia, as well as to address the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war, including the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally held in Azerbaijan.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan emphasized that such actions of Azerbaijan undermine the efforts of the Armenian side to establish stability and peace in the region.