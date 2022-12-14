Canada calls on Azerbaijan to reopen the Lachin corridor and ensure freedom of movement.

“Canada is closely following the closure of the Lachin corridor. We call on Azerbaijan authorities to reopen the corridor and ensure freedom of movement to avoid any potential humanitarian impact,” the Canadian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan has also cut gas supply to Artsakh.