Armenia requests ECtHR to obligate Azerbaijan to unblock the Berdzor Corridor

In accordance with the Statute of the International Court of Justice, Armenia has informed the Court about the blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor by Azerbaijan and the violation of the rights of the Artsakh population.

At the same time, Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights requesting ECtHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan and obligate Azerbaijan to unblock the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor.

We will inform additionally about the ongoing international legal proceedings and further developments.