Ways to resist the blockade of Artsakh discussed at working consultation convened by the President

Issues related to the situation created as a result of Azerbaijan’s repeated provocations against the Artsakh Republic, steps already taken for its regulation and the action plan were discussed during an extended working consultation convened by President Arayik Harutyunyan.

President Harutyunyan underscored the need for availing of all internal and external opportunities to resist the actual blockade of the Artsakh Republic and achieve its elimination.

All the participants unanimously emphasized the commitment of the Artsakh authorities to protect the vital rights and interests of the population of Artsakh. A decision was made to convene sittings of the Security Council and the National Assembly in the morning.