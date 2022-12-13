PoliticsTop

Humanitarian and economic terrorism: Azerbaijan cuts gas supply to Artsakh

Azerbaijan has cut gas supply to Artsakh Republic, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

It notes that cutting the gas supply under the severe weather conditions is a “humanitarian and economic terrorism,” which Azerbaijan is consistently carrying out against the civilians of Artsakh.

The public will be regularly informed about the situation, the InfoCenter says.

The Armenia-Artsakh gas pipeline passes through the territory under Azerbaijani control.

Azerbaijanis have been blocking the only road linking the Republic of Artaskh to Armenia since 10:30 on Monday.

