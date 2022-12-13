Goris-Stepanakert road: Artsakh’s lifeline blocked for 13 hours

The only road connecting Artsakh to the world has been closed for 13 hours.



This morning, a group of Azerbaijanis closed the Shushi-Karin Tak section of the Stepanakert-Goris highway at 10:30, citing environmental reasons.



Hundreds of citizens, including minors, cannot return home, some of have temporarily moved to Syunik region.



The trafficbetween the villages of Lisagor, Mets Shen, Hin Shen and Yegtsahogh of Shushi region with the capital Stepanakert is interrupted.



The Ministry of Internal Affairs will provide additional information regarding the developments of the situation.