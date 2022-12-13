FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

The Bahamas police have arrested Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the country’s attorney general has said, the BBC reports.

He is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in a magistrates court in the Caribbean country’s capital, Nassau.

Police said Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested for “Financial Offences” against laws in the US and The Bahamas.

Last month FTX filed for bankruptcy in the US, leaving many users unable to withdraw their funds.

According to a court filing last month, FTX owed its 50 largest creditors almost $3.1bn.

It is unclear how much people who have funds in the exchange will get back at the end of bankruptcy proceedings, though many experts have warned it may be a small fraction of what they had deposited.

The FTX exchange allowed customers to trade normal money for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Mr Bankman-Fried was once viewed as a young version of legendary US investor Warren Buffett, and as recently as late October had a net worth estimated at more than $15bn.

He had become well known in Washington DC as a political donor, supposedly supporting pandemic prevention and improved crypto regulation.