Classes in some educational establishments in Artsakh Republic to be suspended due to gas cutoff

Classes in educational institutions that are heated with gas will be temporarily suspended due to the disruption of operation of the only pipeline supplying gas to the Republic of Artsakh, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports informs.

The facilities heated with wood or electricity will remain open.

Azerbaijan cut gas supply to Artsakh earlier today. The Azerbaijanis have been keeping the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia since Monday morning, citing fake environmental reasons.