Blockade of Artsakh discussed at the sitting of Armenia’s Security Council

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council.

Along with members of the Security Council, the President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan, the President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan, the head of the National Assembly’s Civil Contract faction Hayk Konjoryan participated in the meeting.

The developments taking place in the region were discussed, in particular, reference was made to the situation in the Lachin Corridor.