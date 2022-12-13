PoliticsTop

Azerbaijan sending a clear signal of ethnic cleansing

December 13, 2022
Azerbaijan is sending a clear message of ethnic cleansing, Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

“It’s been a day since Azerbaijan blocked Lachin Corridor. The only supply channel for 120 thousand people, of which 30 thosand are kids,” Marukysn said.

“Azerbaijan sends a clear signal of ethnic cleansing: a crime against humanity. Despite the silence of international community Nagorno Ka4abakh Armenians still believe in their democratic choice,” he added.

