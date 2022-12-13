Artsakh’s Security Council to address Russian peacekeepers as road remains closed

On December 13, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an enlarged sitting of the Security Council. The military-political situation created as a result of the blockade of the corridor connecting Artsakh to the outer world by Azerbaijan was on the agenda.

It was underscored that the uninterrupted operation of the corridor is guaranteed by the November 9 trilateral statement, the provisions of which are once again violated by the Azerbaijani side.

The Security Council made a decision to address a letter to the Russian peacekeeping contingent deployed in the Artsakh Republic calling the closure of the corridor inadmissible, which will lead to a humanitarian disaster.

The President emphasized that the authorities are taking all the measures possible to solve the issues related to ensuring security and normal life functioning of the population.

The Goris-Stepanakert highway has been blocked by Azerbaijanis for 24 hours now.