Pashinyan, Putin discuss steps towards unblocking of road linking Republic of Artsakh to Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the resolution of the situation in the Lachin Corridor. Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted communication between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and the implementation of consistent steps by the Russian peacekeeping mission in that direction.

Reference was made to the process of unblocking the regional infrastructure, as well as to the implementation of the tripartite announcements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, November 26, and October 31, 2022.