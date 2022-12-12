EU monitors to wrap up mission in Armenia by December 19 – Borrell

The EU Monitoring Capacity Mission to Armenia will complete its activities by December 19, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said during a press conference in Brussels.

The issue was reviewed during the Foreign Affairs Council on 12 December 2022 in Brussels.

“We agreed to withdraw the mission and deploy a team to explore the possible future EU engagement,” Borrell said.

The EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia became operational on 20 October following the decision by the European Union.

The EU Monitoring Capacity responded to the agreement reached at the quadrilateral meeting between President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, French President Macron and President of the European Council Michel.

Upon proposal of the High Representative Josep Borrell, the decision on the setting up of the EU Monitoring Capacity was taken at the Foreign Affairs Council on 17 October.

The mission’s mandate is to monitor the situation in the border regions between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to support confidence building between the two countries and allow the EU to better support the work of the border commissions.