Azerbaijan spreading panic through fake news – Artsakh NSS

Using Facebook pages of the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh, Azerbaijani special services spread fake news about the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh, which is aimed at spreading panic among the population, Artsakh’s National Security Service says.



It urges citizens not to give in to fake news and remain calm. The National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia fully monitors the situation in the territory of the republic.

The only highway linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since 10:30 am this morning.