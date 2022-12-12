Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry calls on international community to restrain Azerbaijan’s ambitions

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to take practical steps to put an end to Azerbaijan’s ambitions towards the sovereign territory of Artsakh.

The statement comes after Azerbaijan once again resorted to provocative actions, blocking the Goris-Stepanakert highway in the Shushi section this morning.

“This is another manifestation of Baku’s genocidal policy, a destructive and criminal act aimed at terrorizing the people of Artsakh, creating an atmosphere of instability in the region and hindering the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“As usual, Azerbaijan displays an absolutely disrespectful and inconsistent attitude towards its obligations assumed by the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, in particular, it does not guarantee the secure movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions through the Lachin Corridor,” it added.

The Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh strongly condemned the actions of official Baku and called on the international community to take practical steps to put an end to Azerbaijan’s ambitions towards the sovereign territories of Artsakh and to provide appropriate conditions for the realization of the fundamental rights of Artsakh Armenians.