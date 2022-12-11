World Cup 2022: England knocked out by France

Harry Kane equalled England’s all-time scoring record but missed a crucial penalty as the Three Lions’ World Cup dream ended at the quarter-final stage with a 2-1 defeat to France, Eurosport reports.

Didier Deschamps’ world champions took the lead on 17 minutes through Aurelien Tchouameni’s 25-yard strike.

England felt there had been a foul in the build up and were also frustrated when VAR failed to support their appeal for a penalty following what looked like a foul on Kane just before the break.

The Three Lions didn’t have to wait too long for the equaliser though with Kane stepping up to equal Wayne Rooney’s record of 53 goals for England’s men’s senior side from the penalty spot on 54 minutes.

England were on the front foot but were stunned 12 minutes from time when Olivier Giroud headed in Antonie Griezmann’s excellent cross.

Gareth Southgate’s team then had a glorious chance to take the game to extra time but Kane blazed another spot kick over the bar six minutes from the end.

France will now look forward to a last-four meeting with Morocco on Wednesday.