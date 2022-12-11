CultureTopVideo

France wins Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022, Armenia is second

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 11, 2022, 21:20
France’s Lisandro became the winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest held in Yerevan. Armenia came in second.

16 countries competed in the 20th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

