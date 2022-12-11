Home | All news | Culture | France wins Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022, Armenia is second CultureTopVideo France wins Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022, Armenia is second Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 11, 2022, 21:20 Less than a minute France’s Lisandro became the winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest held in Yerevan. Armenia came in second. 16 countries competed in the 20th edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email December 11, 2022, 21:20 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print