World Cup 2022: Veteran US sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar

A prominent football journalist from the United States has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar, the BBC reports.

Grant Wahl, 48, collapsed suddenly while watching the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday night.

Early reports suggest he may have had a heart attack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.

Last month Mr Wahl was briefly detained by Qatari authorities for trying to enter a stadium wearing a rainbow shirt, in support of LGBT rights.

In a statement, the US Soccer Federation said it was “heartbroken” by the news.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Mr Wahl’s love for football was “immense”, adding that his reporting would be “missed by all who follow the global game.”

Mr Wahl reported on eight consecutive World Cups, with his first in the US in 1994.