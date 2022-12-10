Artsakh President holds meetings with local authorities in Marseille

On a working visit to France, the delegation headed by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a number of meetings with the local authorities in Marseille.

The President had a tête-à-tête meeting with Martine Vassal, President of the Departmental Council of Bouches-du-Rhone, which subsequently expanded to a meeting with the participation of representatives of the Departmental Council.

The President expressed his gratitude to those present for the resolution on providing urgent international humanitarian aid to the population of Nagorno Karabakh adopted on October 23, 2020, at the height of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted the fact that even today they continue to actively protect the interests of the people of Artsakh.

President Harutyunyan then met with Renaud Muselier, President of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.

Arayik Harutyunyan emphasized the need to expand and deepen the cooperation with the administrative regions of France. In that context, the President expressed gratitude to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Regional Council for adopting a resolution on the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh on December 17, 2020, noting that it was a very important and encouraging step from both political and moral perspectives.

During the meeting, the parties signed a joint declaration condemning Azerbaijan’s aggression towards Artsakh and Armenia and supporting the inalienable rights of the people of Artsakh, particularly, the right to self-determination.

The document emphasizes that only a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict respecting the interests of all the parties can open a new page of peace, stability and prosperity in the region. At the same time, it calls upon the international community to condemn Azerbaijan for war crimes, violation of human rights, as well as confinement of political prisoners and prisoners of war in Azerbaijan.

The next meeting of the delegation led by President Harutyunyan was with Mayor of Marseille Benoît Payan. Issues related to decentralized cooperation with Artsakh regions and communities were at the discussion agenda. Mayor Payan assured that he will continue to make all possible efforts to increase the humanitarian assistance programs directed to Artsakh.

The meetings were attended by Armenia’s Consul General in Marseille, philanthropist Vardan Sirmakesh.