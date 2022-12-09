High-tech industry continues to confidently lead Armenia’s economy, Deputy Speaker of Parliament says

In Armenia, the high-tech sector continues to confidently lead the economy, being the fastest growing and developing sector, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Hakob Arsahakyan said at the Silicon Mountains Tech Summit at Matenadaran.



He added that Armenia has solved its task of being a technological center, a high-tech country, at least on the regional level.



According to Hakob Arshakyan, many countries in the region have entered a race with their tax systems, infrastructural programs, tactics of negotiating with big companies in different directions.

“It is necessary to accept this as a challenge and continue to work in this direction and make efforts,” he said and emphasized that although the high-tech industry sector in Armenia is the leader in terms of growth rates, the toolkit for its application in society and business is not on a very high level.



The Deputy Speaker referred to the importance of the connection between high-tech industry, science, education and economy, and noted: “It is necessary to bring the connection between science, education, industry and economy to a fundamental new level, and this should be our conversation about the future of ensuring a new scientific and technological leap in Armenia.”



Concluding the speech, the NA vice-president highlighted the importance of discussions in such a format and wished the participants effective work.

Yerevan hosts end-of-year Silicon Mountains International Tech Summit dedicated to the usage of Smart Digital Solutions in different fields of economy.

International and local expert, government and international organizations’ representatives share their experience on:

Smart Governance

Smart Economy

Smart Banking

Smart Infrastructure

Representatives from different fields share their best experience of using digital tools and international expert will present topic on business investment.



