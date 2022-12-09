Armenian Ombudsperson briefs US Deputy Assistant Secretary on consequences of Azerbaijani aggression

On a visit to the United States, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan met with Kara McDonald, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the state of human rights in Armenia and discussed priority issues.

During the meeting, the Defender presented the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression and military attack on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia on September 13-14, particularly the continuous human rights violations documented by the Human Rights Defender’s Office.

Ms. McDonald showed interest in a number of individual cases related to human rights. Ms. McDonald also reaffirmed that the US Government continues to work in the field of humanitarian issues.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to continue the cooperation.