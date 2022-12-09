Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Australia’s Governor-General

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Commonwealth of Australia H.E. Areg Hovhannisian presented his credentials to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, H. E. General the Honorable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd). During the conversation following the credentials ceremony, the Governor-General wished the Ambassador success on the commencement of his important and responsible mission and promised all the support for his future activities.

Ambassador Hovhannisian mentioned that it is an honor for him to be the first accredited ambassador of Armenia to Australia in a year that marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Australia. He expressed hope that Armenian-Australian bilateral interstate relations, based on common democratic values, will be elevated to a qualitatively new lev in the near future.

The parties expressed their readiness to make every effort to develop and deepen Armenian-Australian friendly relations. In this context, the important role of the Armenian community of Australia was emphasized, especially in bringing the societies of Armenia and Australia closer and making the two countries more recognizable to each other.