Armenia, Russia Defense Ministers sign 2023 military cooperation plan

As part of his working visit to the Russian Federation, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan participated in the joint meeting of defense ministers of SCO and CIS countries, where he presented the situation created in the region as a result of the latest military aggression of Azerbaijan.



It was followed by a meeting between Armenian nd Russian Defense Ministers Suren Papikyan and Sergey Shoigu.



A number of issues related to regional security, as well as military and military-technical cooperation were discussed.



At the end of the meeting, the Ministers signed the 2023 military cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of Armenia and Russia.