Luis Enrique steps down as Spain boss following shock exit from World Cup 2022

Luis Enrique is set to leave his post as Spain manager following the side’s last-16 exit to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup.

The Spanish FA (RFEF) issued a statement on Thursday thanking Luis Enrique for his service and expressing its desire to start “a new project” for the national team. The statement appears to indicate Enrique’s contract, which is due to expire at the end of this year, will not be renewed.

“The sporting management of the RFEF has handed to the president a report in which it is determined a new project should start for the Spain national team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work of Luis Enrique and his coaches.”

“Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, Jose Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach. The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects.”

Luis Enrique first became the Spain manager after the team’s exit from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and led the team to the Euro 2020 semi-finals.