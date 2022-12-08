Euronews Culture to livestream Khachaturian International Festival under way in Yerevan

From the 9th of December, Euronews Culture will livestream this year’s Khachaturian International Festival. Established in 2013, the annual festival brings together some of the world’s greatest classical talents to Yerevan, Armenia.

The Euronews Culture feed will bring performances from the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

Artistic Director Sergey Smbatyan will conduct a variety of performances highlighting cross-cultural dialogue through music, as well as a celebration of Khachaturian’s legacy.

Previous musical guests have included John Malkovich, Zakhar Bron, Maxim Vengerov, Sergey Khachatryan, Mayu Kishima, Ning Feng, Boris Berezovsky, Gloria Campaner, Alexander Romanovsky and Narek Hakhnazaryan.

The 10th International Festival opened in Yerevan with a concert featuring cellist Sevak Avanesyan and the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia. Conductor George Pehlivanyan led the evening. It will continue through December 20.