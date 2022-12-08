Celine Dion diagnosed with incurable neurological disease

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which causes her muscles to tense uncontrollably.

The condition ultimately leaves sufferers as ‘human statues’ as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving people unable to walk or talk.

While there is no cure for SPS, there are treatments to slow down the progression, with Celine revealing she is doing all she can to minimize symptoms.

The 54-year-old singer addressed her fans in a tearful Instagram post on Thursday as she revealed it has forced her to cancel her European tour.

In January, the pop icon cancelled some North American shows, with her website citing persistent muscle spasms.

“Unfortunately these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk, and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said on Thursday.

According to her website, eight summer 2023 shows on her Courage tour have been cancelled, with several that had been due to take place in the spring rescheduled for 2024. Some of the European dates had already been pushed back from 2022.