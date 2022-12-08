Artsakh’s Security Council Secretary participates in a meeting with representatives of Azerbaijan

Secretary of Artsakh’s Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan participated in a meeting with the Azerbaijani side mediated by the Russian peacekeepers, his office revealed.

It said Balasanyan participated in the meeting held at the area of permanent deployment of the Russian peacekeepers as a coordinator of cooperation with the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh.

“With arguments and justifications, the representative of the Republic of Artsakh raised the concerns of the Artsakh side both about the environmental problems created as a result of Azerbaijan’s actions, and about other security challenges,” the Security Council said, adding that “Artsakh remains committed to protecting its interests by all possible means.”

A group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia on Sunday, citing fake environmental issues, and the road was opened only after more than three hours of talks with the participation of Russian peacekeepers.