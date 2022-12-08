Armenian FM, EU envoy discuss development of peace treaty, unblocking of regional infrastructure

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Toivo Klaar, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The parties exchanged views on the development of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the latest developments on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, as well as the border demarcation process and the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the Armenian side is committed to establishing peace and stability in the region, stressing that Azerbaijan’s continuous provocative actions and fanatical rhetoric lead to the aggravation of the fragile security situation.

The interlocutors also referred to the activities of the EU observation mission in Armenia and highlighted its role.