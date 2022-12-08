Armenia to hand over edited version of the peace treaty to Azerbaijan – Armen Grigoryan

Armenia has made every effort to have the peace treaty with Azerbaijan signed by the end of the year, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters today.

Close to the yearend, Grigoryan is not sure the deal will be signed, but says the work will continue.

“We continue to work on the text, and the version edited by the Armenian side will soon be handed over to Azerbaijan in the near future,” the Secretary said.

He said “it’s not certain whether the peace treaty will cover the Artsakh issue or a separate international mechanism will be created.”

Armen Grigoryan reminded that during a meeting in Washington mediated by Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan an agreement was reached on creating an international mechanism for Stepanakert and Baku to discuss the issue of rights and security of the people of Artsakh.

The Secretary said there is no clarity about the mechanism for now, neither there is clarity on whether it will be done under the peace treaty or beyond it.