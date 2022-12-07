Trump Organization found guilty of tax crimes after New York trial

Former US President Donald Trump’s family real estate company has been found guilty of tax crimes, the BBC reports.

The Trump Organization was convicted on all counts on Tuesday after two days of jury deliberations in New York.

The business is synonymous with the former president, but neither Mr Trump nor his family members were personally on trial.

Vowing to appeal the verdict, Mr Trump said he was “disappointed” and again described the case as a “witch hunt”.

The company was convicted of enriching its top executives with off-the books benefits for more than a decade.

Untaxed perks included luxury cars and private school fees, prosecutors said, which made up for lower salaries and therefore reduced the amount of tax the business was required to pay.

The company is expected to face a fine of around $1.6m and may also face difficulty in securing loans and financing in the future.