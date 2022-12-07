Russia ready to host a meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders – Peskov

Russia will be ready to provide every assistance for holding a new meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on its territory, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.



“Russia, of course, will be ready to provide every assistance to host such a meeting on its territory,” Peskov said..

Speaking about an informal CIS summit that could take place in St. Petersburg at the end of the year, he noted: “There are ideas for holding such a pre-New Year meeting, when all the agreements are finalized, we will make a corresponding announcement.”

“If there is understanding about the meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev, we will inform you,” Peskov concluded.