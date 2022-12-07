Prague statement in no way leaves Artsakh out of the process – Alen Simonyan

The quadrilateral statement adopted in Prague in no way leaves Artsakh out of the process, National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said at a briefing with journalists today.



He denied Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement, who said the recognition of the Alma-Ata Declaration by Armenia under the Prague statement means that Armenia recognizes Nagorno Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.



“In that statement, Lavrov was talking about a version that I once presented as the Russian version, if you want Lavrov’s version. Lavrov actually proved that there was a Russian version, and contrary to his own statement, the famous video of my press conference with Russian journalists proved that Alen Simonyan was right, Lavrov was wrong,” said Simonyan.



As for Prague’s statement, he said, Artsakh is not left out of the process under any circumstances.



“There is a planned format where Artsakh and Azerbaijan should have a dialogue. At some point, there was an option in which Artsakh was to left out of the process, and the Republic of Armenia rejected that option and did not enter into that conversation,” concluded Simonyan.