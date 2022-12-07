British Embassy joins Armenian people to commemorate victims of 1988 earthquake

The British Embassy join the people of Armenia to commemorate the victims of the devastating earthquake in 1988.

In the aftermath of the disaster, the UK Government, businesses and people extended their support to rebuild the affected areas. The Byron School was built with UK donations, while then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher visited Gyumri in June 1990 to participate in the opening ceremony of that school.

Rock legend, vocalist of the British band “Deep Purple” Ian Gillan and his friends founded the “Rock Aid Armenia” initiative to help the victims of the earthquake.

“The UK Government continues to support Armenia to improve disaster risk management capacities. As part of our recently funded “Strengthening Stability and Resilience of the Bordering Communities in Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik and Syunik Regions” project, we supported the development of Disaster Risk Management Plans for kindergartens, health facilities and educational (TVET) institutions in priority communities,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post.