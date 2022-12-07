Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan’s proposals on peace treaty – FM

Armenia has received proposals from Azerbaijan and will make its own proposals in response, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during a Q&A session at the National Assembly.

He said the negotiations on a peace treaty or an agreement on normalization of relations are in an active stage.

“Unfortunately, the positions of the parties still diverge on a number of issues, but the negotiations are meant for this very reason – to help reach a common conclusion, have a common result, a joint result. For now, the negotiations continue: there are things that are unacceptable to each other, but there are points where the parties can take steps towards each other,” the Foreign Minister said.

He said no meeting is planned for now, but added that there could be another meeting by the end of the year.

“In any case, we are ready for that meeting, we are, I said, active in these negotiations, and we are constructive in these negotiations. I am not sure that it will be possible to have a more or less final version of the treaty by the end of the year, although we announced it beforehand, but it was a statement of intent. Our intention is by and large, we are working to achieve peace and that comprehensive settlement as soon as possible,” Minister Mirzoyan said.